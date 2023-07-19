PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police to provide update on investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance

A 25-year-old woman went missing after calling 911 to say she saw a toddler on the side of an Alabama interstate. (WBRC, SOCIAL MEDIA, RUSSELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Hoover, Alabama, scheduled a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance.

Russell went missing after calling 911 and her family Thursday to tell them she saw a young child alone while she was driving along the interstate. She returned to her home Saturday, officials said.

Authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the search for an abductor in Russell’s disappearance. Officials have not disclosed specific details of their investigation, including plans to interview Russell and the content of their initial conversation with her.

Hoover Police Department says the investigation is a “tedious process,” WBRC reported.

Talitha Robinson-Russell released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “On behalf of Carlee Russell and her family we first want to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all your prayers, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and all the numerous acts of kindness shown to us.”

Robinson-Russell also addressed claims that family members were seen at a Red Roof Inn while Russell was missing looking for her. She says that she received a text from someone claiming to be her daughter saying she was at the Red Roof Inn. Family members showed up, but there was no indication that she was ever there, according to her mother.

Police say they have found no evidence of a child being on the side of the road where Russell went missing.

Among new details, police say Russell went to Target and purchased snack food that was not found in her car on the side of Interstate 459.

Surveillance video from Russell’s neighborhood shows her walking alone down a sidewalk before getting to her home on Saturday.

Radio traffic indicated medics were dispatched to her home where she was responsive and talking, and took her to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
‘Life sentence without my daughter’: Mother warns against impaired driving
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative...
Judge upholds the $5 million jury verdict against Trump in a writer’s sex abuse and defamation case
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer