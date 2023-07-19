NWS: Tornado touches down in Rocky Mount, NC; portion of I-95 closed
Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount is closed between exits 138 and 141 due to a road obstruction.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV/WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area.
The NWS has confirmed that a tornado hit the Dortches and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.
Rocky Mount officials said crews are responding to power outages and downed trees.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has spoken with the sheriffs of Nash and Edgecombe counties about the tornado damage.
“State personnel are helping get roads open and providing other assistance as needed,” Cooper tweeted.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount have reopened following the storm, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. However, five miles of congestion remain.
All southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed near Rocky Mount at Exit 141 due to a road obstruction. It is expected to remain closed until 4 p.m.
