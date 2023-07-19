NWS: Nash Co. tornado had winds up to 135 mph

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WBTV/WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area.

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado hit the Dortches and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

Survey teams have found at least EF2 tornado damage in Dortches, indicative of winds up to 135 mph, according to the NWS.

⚠️Nash County, NC Storm Survey Update:



We have found at least EF2 tornado damage in Dortches, NC indicative of winds up to 135 mph!



The storm survey is still ongoing at this time and we will continue to provide updates as we get them. #NCwx — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) July 19, 2023

The storm was from the exact same system that impacted Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Radar loop of the MCV since last night that eventually produced a tornado in Nash County earlier today.. pic.twitter.com/APDsr7jLJY — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) July 19, 2023

Jonathan Edwards, communications director for Nash County, said no deaths have been reported, while there were some minor injuries and a handful of people did go to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has spoken with the sheriffs of Nash and Edgecombe counties about the tornado damage.

“State personnel are helping get roads open and providing other assistance as needed,” Cooper tweeted.

Interstate 95 in Nash County has reopened after being closed for hours, according to officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Multiple crews worked to clear debris from the roadway.

Good news! I-95 -- both directions -- are now back up in Nash County have NCDOT crews cleared trees downed over the highway due to a storm. pic.twitter.com/Yu993KwZvM — NCDOT I-95 (@NCDOT_I95) July 19, 2023

DOT said crews are most concerned about secondary roads and other primary roads, and crews have been dispersed throughout the county to check on them. There is no word yet on the extent of the problems.

The devastating eastern North Carolina tornado ripped apart homes and severely damaged a Pfizer facility near Rocky Mount.

Autoplay Caption

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.