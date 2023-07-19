PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
‘Life sentence without my daughter’: Mother warns against impaired driving
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for Wednesday drawing
Footage from WTVD via CNN shows damage in the Rocky Mount area after a tornado touched down on...
Tornado touches down, causes damage in Rocky Mount area
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Judge rejects moving trial of man charged in Nancy Pelosi’s husband attack out of San Francisco