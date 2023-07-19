PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Meet Za’Mya: Mom says without St. Jude her daughter ‘wouldn’t have a normal life’

Za’Mya was born in 2015 with sickle cell disease.
In the days leading up to the beginning of ticket sales, WBTV is chronicling the stories of seven St. Jude patients.
By Mary King
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In just seven days, you can get your ticket for a chance to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home.

It is an incredible home with all of the bells and whistles being built right now in Monroe. Builder Jeff Newton and his team from Newton Custom Homes and Realty always knock it out of the park. You can click here now to get specifics on the specs!

But Newton will be the first to tell you this is all about this kids being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the number seven is pretty special to us this year.

When we sell all the tickets, we’ll raise $3 million which will treat seven patients at St. Jude. So, over the next seven days we’re introducing you to seven of our reasons why we hope you’ll partner with us and get a ticket this year. That starts with Za’Mya.

“Za’Mya is my teacher,” said her mom, Nytasha. “She is very strong for her to be so young and going through what she’s going through.”

She was born in July of 2015 and was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. The hereditary blood disorder comes in different forms.

Za’Mya’s mom says she has sickle cell SS which can be severe and life-threatening.

“It’s hard having to see her in so much pain, and there’s nothing I can do about it,” added Nytasha.

But St. Jude has one of the largest sickle cell clinics for pediatric patients, treating patients from birth to the age of 18 including Za’Mya.

“Without St. Jude my daughter wouldn’t have a normal life,” said Nytasha.

In fact, back in 1983 it was a St. Jude patient who was the first in the world to be cured of sickle cell anemia through a stem cell/bone marrow transplant.

“They say it takes a village. Everybody that donates and supports is part of my village and part of my family and I say thank you, we love you,” added Nytasha.

The first research grant ever received by the hospital was for the study of sickle cell disease.

Stay with WBTV, in one week on July 26 at 6 a.m., we will give you the number to call and the website to visit to get your $100 ticket. Not only does it get you entered to win the dream home and several other great prizes, but it allows you to be a part of this incredible mission.

Related: Save the Date! Learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

