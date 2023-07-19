PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after shooting at officers in Gaston County, police say

The man is accused of shooting at two Dallas police officers on Tuesday evening.
William Thad McMickle
William Thad McMickle(Gaston County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly held a neighbor at gunpoint and fired at officers in Gaston County on Tuesday evening.

According to Gaston County Police, officers from the Dallas Police Department were called to the area of Fields Street and North Holland Street around 6:15 p.m. in reference to the man pointing a gun at his neighbor.

Once at the scene, the officers began to approach the man, identified as William Thad McMickle.

McMickle then fired his gun at the officers and ran inside a nearby house. The officers returned fire.

Police said a short standoff followed before McMickle was arrested without incident about 30 minutes later.

Neither the officers nor the suspect were hurt during the incident.

“We understand that this incident might raise some concerns within our community, and we assure you that we are committed to conducting a fair and comprehensive investigation,” Dallas Police said in press release. “We will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to determine the facts surrounding this incident.”

McMickle is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He has been booked into the Gaston County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance.

Per standard protocol, both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Related: 1 injured, child safe following officer-involved shooting, SWAT situation in Charlotte

