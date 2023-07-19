PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325

The park previously said the ride will undergo at least 500 test runs before reopening.
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.
Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.(Source: WBTV Drone 3)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on its famous Fury 325 roller coaster, weeks after it was shut down due to crack in a support beam.

Video captured on June 30 revealed the crack in the beam, prompting the park to immediately close the ride for an indefinite amount of time.

This past Thursday, a replacement beam arrived at the park. It has since been installed.

Fury 325 getting closer to reopening after crack in support beam
Carowinds anticipating arrival of support beam for Fury 325, plan for reopening laid out
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
No collaboration between states on inspections, Fury 325 shut down at Carowinds due to crack
Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Carowinds officials stated in a previous update that after the new beam was installed, the ride would undergo at least 500 test runs before it is reopened to the public.

Following the test runs, Carowinds also said the ride’s manufacturer and a third-party testing firm will perform a final inspection before the Fury is returned to service.

The North Carolina Department of Labor has also been involved in the reopening process, and said the ride will remain closed as long it takes to ensure that it is safe when passengers return.

“A certificate will not be issued until we are 100% comfortable doing so,” labor officials said in a previous statement. “Safety has been and will continue to be our top priority.”

With test runs now appearing to have begun, it is unclear how much longer the process could take.

WBTV has reached out to Carowinds for more information regarding the beginning of test runs, but has not yet heard back.

Related: Carowinds anticipating arrival of support beam for Fury 325, plan for reopening laid out

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

Lincoln County homeowners ask WBTV for help after county project leads to erosion of yards
Lincoln County homeowners ask WBTV for help after county project leads to erosion of yards
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21.
Newly-unsealed warrants reveal missing Madalina Cojocari could be trafficking victim
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for two missing children.
CMPD asking for help looking for 2 missing children
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon