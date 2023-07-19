Lincoln County homeowners ask WBTV for help after county project leads to erosion of yards

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - People living along Reepsville Road in Vale contacted WBTV for help after rainwater continues to erode their properties.

They say their grass and driveways are washing away every time it rains, after Lincoln County dug up their property to put a waterline underground.

According to county officials, they started the project in Spring 2021 and it was completed in Fall 2022.

They said the project’s purpose was to provide a waterline loop for Lincoln County’s western zone to improve water quality and quantity and to expand customer base when citizens encounter well issues.

“It’s pretty well ruined everything,” Deborah Bassett, who has lived on Reepsville Road for more than a decade, said. “I had a whole lot of gravel here and it’s just gone.”

Bassett said the problems arose last year as the county finished up the project.

“They just made one hell of a mess,” she said.

Now, the homeowner said she is stuck in her house when it rains.

“My front porch, where I come off my steps or off my ramp, either one is underwater like five or six inches up the ramp,” she said. “I can’t come out of the house unless I want to wear boots and go sloshing in the mud and water.”

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks contacted Lincoln County for answers. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

“When Lincoln County completes a water line project, NCDEQ has a state erosion control plan which the County and its contractors complies with. The NCDEQ permit was closed out in a compliant status. Lincoln County Public Utilities Manager did visit the 4075 Reepsville Road site Tuesday and agrees that a stormwater issue is present, likely caused by the 4091 Reepsville Road driveway culvert pipe which is a NCDOT owned pipe, the County has communicated with NCDOT and NCDOT communicated it plans to visit the site on a later date and evaluate its condition.”

Hicks contacted NCDOT to follow up. A spokesperson with NCDOT said:

“One of the NCDOT supervisors went out to assess the issue and found the pipe to be salvageable. Our plan is to make repairs this week to open up the pipe and perform some additional ditching in front of the pipe so water will flow properly under the driveway. We believe this will alleviate the property owner’s problems with runoff and erosion.”

Bassett said she’s hopeful for a lasting solution.

“I wouldn’t have to spend extra money that I don’t have,” she said. “I’m on Social Security. I don’t have the money to put gravels in and fix my driveway. I just don’t have it.”

She is also concerned that the erosion is affecting the foundation of her home. She pointed out mold in several areas of the home.

According to a county spokesperson, they cannot assist with the mold.

