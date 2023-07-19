‘Life sentence without my daughter’: Mother warns against impaired driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly a third of all traffic related deaths in the United States involve impaired driving. Despite the risk, North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says impaired driving is on the rise.

Every day, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes; that’s more than one life lost every hour of every day.

“A vehicle is a two- to five-thousand pound machine,” NCSHP Trooper Robert Rogers said. “If you’re under the influence, whether it be alcohol or drugs or any impairing substance, it becomes deadly.”

Trooper Rogers explained that impairment affects drivers in multiple ways.

“It starts affecting your judgment, whether that be how you operate the vehicle, how you maintain your lane, your speed. The second thing it affects are your physical faculties, so your reaction time,” he said. “If something happens, you’re unable to react in an appropriate manner to avoid something.”

It’s crucial to have a plan before you have that first drink: have a designated driver, or plan to use a rideshare service or public transportation, and never let someone get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

“I just want people to know it’s not a mistake,” Sherry McCall said. “That’s a conscious decision.”

Impaired driving quickly changed McCall’s life, when a drunk driver plowed through the intersection of Cold Springs Road and NC-49 on May 25, 2019. Her daughter, Noel Ann McCall, was strapped into a five point harness in the back of her grandmother’s car.

“That car was like folded in on Noel’s door,” McCall explained. “So when she hit Noel’s door, my mother-in-law’s car spun and went down an embankment and hit a tree, so the car was like wrapped around the tree too.”

Little Noel didn’t survive the crash. McCall remembers getting to the scene, seeing her daughter’s empty car seat, and demanding officials let her see Noel immediately.

“I remember kissing her and [noticed] how cold she already felt,” McCall said. “She had only been gone half an hour and it wasn’t her, it didn’t feel like her.”

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the average drunk driver has driven drunk more than 80 times before their first arrest.

“While her killer is spending four years, I have a life sentence without my daughter,” McCall said.

Losing her daughter pushed McCall to advocate for other people to make a better choice. She urges everyone to avoid driving intoxicated and consider the many lives touched by every life lost.

“If one person who has driven drunk sees her face and decides to make different decision, then she is still making the big impact on this world that I knew that she would.”

Troopers encourage you to keep your head on a swivel, to look out for distracted or intoxicated drivers. And if you can do so safely, call *HP to report dangerous drivers.

