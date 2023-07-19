Less hazy Wednesday afternoon, possible thunderstorms in the evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s been improvement in the air quality issues we have been dealing with the last several days, which means less haze in the air for Wednesday as well.

Today: Hot and humid, few storms could return late

Thursday and Friday: Active thunderstorm pattern

Weekend: Front moves in, slightly cooler temps follow

Highs this afternoon will be around 90 degrees with heat index values into the mid and upper 90s. A mix of sun and clouds will remain throughout the evening and a few thunderstorms could redevelop later as well. Not expecting widespread coverage, but a few storms will be possible.

There’s a chance for more storms overnight tonight with muggy lows in the lower 70s.

The humidity level stays up late-week and so thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast. Clouds from overnight storms could make for a slow start to the warm-up on Thursday, but we should get back to near 90 degrees during the afternoon.

High temperatures will rise into the middle 90s on Friday and heat index values will top out slightly above 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

Both days will feature scattered thunderstorms and there’s a risk for severe weather as well with the highest risk appearing to be during Thursday afternoon/evening at this point.

By the weekend, Friday night’s frontal system will drift to the east, keeping shower and storms chances mainly confined to the early hours on Saturday. Rain chances look low on Sunday. With more cloud cover, afternoon readings both days of the weekend should back down below 90 degrees. It’s not much relief, but hey, it’s July; we’ll take it!

Meteorologist Eric Garlick

