‘It was pretty devastating’: Kannapolis community continues to recover after flooding

Wednesday marks one month since flooding forced dozens of people out of their homes.
A Kannapolis community is still recovering after damaging flood forced evacuations last month.
A Kannapolis community is still recovering after damaging flood forced evacuations last month.(WBTV)
By Faith Alford
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks one month since flooding in Kannapolis forced dozens of people out of their homes.

Many of those residents live in the Town and Country Mobile Home Community.

Now, a full month later, local leaders are working with a nonprofit to help meet the needs of those still working to recover.

“It was pretty devastating to see the conditions of people not being able to be in their homes and that fear of not knowing what tomorrow holds,” Deidre John of Camino, a nonprofit organization, said.

John said about 80 people were affected by the flooding, leaving many without food, clothes or a place to call home.

“We have been able to go in as a team and assess most families from a need standpoint for short term and long term needs,” she said.

Many of the area residents have had their water and power restored, and have some of them temporarily moved back into their homes.

As people continue to recover, Camino has a team that visits the mobile home community every Tuesday.

“We’re here to bridge that gap,” John said. “Whether it’s the communication gap or helping them find long-term solutions.”

With some of the homes in bad condition, organizers still have a lot of work to do.

Related: ‘I think it should be bulldozed down’: Flooded Kannapolis community located in floodplain

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

