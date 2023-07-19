PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
House considered ‘total loss’ after Union County fire, was recently listed for sale

The blaze broke out on McManus Road early Wednesday morning.
A home in Union County is being considered a "total loss" after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was destroyed after an early-morning fire in Union County on Wednesday.

According to county officials, the fire happened on McManus Road around 12:18 a.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with flames coming up through the roof of the home.

It took firefighters about an hour after arriving on scene.

Officials have not yet determined a cause of the fire, but have ruled it a total loss.

The home was reportedly just recently listed for sale. Nobody was living there at the time of the fire.

Sandy Ridge, Griffith Road and Monroe fire departments all responded to the call.

