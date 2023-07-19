House considered ‘total loss’ after Union County fire, was recently listed for sale

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was destroyed after an early-morning fire in Union County on Wednesday.

According to county officials, the fire happened on McManus Road around 12:18 a.m.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with flames coming up through the roof of the home.

It took firefighters about an hour after arriving on scene.

Officials have not yet determined a cause of the fire, but have ruled it a total loss.

The home was reportedly just recently listed for sale. Nobody was living there at the time of the fire.

Sandy Ridge, Griffith Road and Monroe fire departments all responded to the call.

