PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.
Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.(MGN)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis firefighter died while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

The fire happened on Rile Street off I-55 in South Memphis around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said the firefighter, along with three others, were trapped.

The name of the firefighter who died has not been released. The other three remain hospitalized.

Memphis Fire Department public information officer Qwamesha Ward said the recovering firefighters’ conditions are being watched closely with more updates to follow.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
Several lawmakers and advocates in Texas call for special session to address deadly heat in...
Inmates are dying in Texas prisons from lack of air conditioning during heat wave, family members say
Several lawmakers and advocates in Texas call for special session to address deadly heat in...
Advocates want prisons cooled after heat deaths