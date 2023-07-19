PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Ex-high school track coach in Gastonia accused of having sex with student

A former Forestview High School track coach is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with a student he met at a party.(.)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Forestview High School track coach is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with a student he met at a party.

John Chandler Caldwell, 30, was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of indecent liberties with a student and sex acts with a Forestview student from Aug. 27, 2018, to April 30, 2019, according to court documents.

Caldwell is the son of former Superior Court Judge Jesse Caldwell.

A Mecklenburg County judge was brought in to oversee the case because of Caldwell’s family ties to the court.

Caldwell was made eligible for release on a $50,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. He is to have no contact with the student and their family, according to documents. Caldwell also is prohibited from having contact with female athletes under age 18, court records show.

Earlier this year, Caldwell was named head cross-country coach at the University of Mount Olive. An online search showed Caldwell is still affiliated with the university.

