Crime Stoppers: Detectives work to ID people who robbed ATM in north Charlotte convenience store

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for an armed robbery at an ATM in a north Charlotte convenience store.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for an armed robbery at an ATM in a north Charlotte convenience store.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. June 27 at the X Press Mart on Statesville Road.

Surveillance footage shows three people hurrying into the convenience store. Police said they robbed the service tech who was working on the machine, and they took off with cash and a stolen phone.

“It’s quite possible that they could’ve been casing the business,” Detective Rick Smith of the CMPD Crime Stoppers said.

This is the second robbery at an ATM that Smith has highlighted in the last several weeks. An ATM at a Wells Fargo was robbed in late May. The detective said it is unclear whether the suspects from the June 27 incident are connected to the Wells Fargo robbery.

“We cannot definitively say that they’re connected to that incident, however, we do believe that they’re connected to two or three other incidents in the Charlotte area,” Smith said.

Surveillance footage shows one of the X Press Mart suspects wearing a black hoodie, dark face covering and blue jeans. Another person was wearing a black hoodie, blue face covering and blue jeans. The video shows a third person wearing a red hoodie with dark pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

