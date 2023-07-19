PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Coroner: 1 killed in North Hampton St. crash in Kershaw

Authorities were called to a deadly crash in Kershaw on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) – One person died after a two-car crash Wednesday morning in Kershaw, officials said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on North Hampton Street and involved a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as Tabitha Benton, 40, of Kershaw, was pronounced dead on the scene, Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese said.

No other details were immediately available.

The crash is being investigated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

