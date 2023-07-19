CMPD asking for help looking for 2 missing children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for two missing kids.

According to police, those two children are 9-year-old Addison Torres and 12-year-old Charielys Nazario.

Police said Addison and Charielys were last seen at their home around 5 p.m. Tuesday. They are believed to have ran away.

Addison and Charielys were both last seen on Firelight Lane in east Charlotte. Police said family members are concerned for their safety and are asking for information on their whereabouts.

Torres is 4′3″, weighs 76 lbs., has long dark hair and dark brown eyes. Torres was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Charielys is 4′5″, weighs 110 lbs., has shoulder length black hair and dark brown eyes. Charielys was last seen wearing a brown jacket and gray pants.

If you have seen them, police said to call 911 immediately.

Missing Juveniles: 9-yr-old Addison Torres & 12-yr-old Charielys Nazario pic.twitter.com/OKErnLpwhj — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 19, 2023

