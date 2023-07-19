PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD asking for help looking for 2 missing children

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for two missing kids.

According to police, those two children are 9-year-old Addison Torres and 12-year-old Charielys Nazario.

Police said Addison and Charielys were last seen at their home around 5 p.m. Tuesday. They are believed to have ran away.

Addison and Charielys were both last seen on Firelight Lane in east Charlotte. Police said family members are concerned for their safety and are asking for information on their whereabouts.

Torres is 4′3″, weighs 76 lbs., has long dark hair and dark brown eyes. Torres was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Charielys is 4′5″, weighs 110 lbs., has shoulder length black hair and dark brown eyes. Charielys was last seen wearing a brown jacket and gray pants.

If you have seen them, police said to call 911 immediately.

