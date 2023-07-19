Chester, SC in spotlight due to ties to NY murder investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly a week since the arrest of Rex Heuerman in New York for his alleged involvement in what’s widely known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Over the past 13 years, four women have been found dead in the Long Island area. The investigation then turned to the small community of Chester, S.C., where the suspect and his brother own several properties in the area

What’s going on has brought national attention to the quiet community - an arrest in the murders in New York that’s taken over a dozen years to solve.

“You never know who your neighbors are,” one resident said.

Last Thursday, New York police arrested Rex Heuermann and charged him with three of four killings of women known in the Long Island area as the Gilgo Beach murders. But it was when the investigation stretched down to Chester that locals sat up and took notice.

“The Chester County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Gilgo Beach Task Force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County,” Londa Pringle, with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, said in a press conference.

Investigators say the suspect as well as his brother Craig Heuermann own several properties off Rippling Brook Drive just outside of downtown.

Craig Heuermann, who hasn’t been accused of any crimes to this point and who lives at a house behind an imposing gate, was a regular at Gene’s Restaurant in the heart of Chester.

“I know he’s been in here but I don’t know who he was,” restaurant worker Kim Toland said.

Some people say they’ve seen the suspect around town as well, a fact that after the crimes came to light was a little unnerving for some.

“It makes me want to go home and make sure my doors are locked at all times and not have my doors unlocked,” customer Susan Stepp said.

But that wasn’t the opinion of everyone. One man who didn’t want to go on camera said he lives near where the Heuermann compound is located and says the brother is a nice guy and people should let the process play out before making judgments.

“He’s an all-around decent guy. Like I say he don’t bother nobody, he stays to himself. Just all-around good guy,” the man said.

The neighbor added he’d like officials to bring out cadaver dogs to check the lake out near the suspect’s property to make sure there’s nothing out there that could be found later.

