Busy Charlotte roadway closed after tree falls in SouthPark area

The tree fell on Sharon Road near Runnymede Lane.
A downed tree has closed Sharon Road in south Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
A downed tree has closed Sharon Road in south Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy south Charlotte roadway has been closed after a tree fell, blocking traffic on Wednesday morning.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), Sharon Road is closed in both directions near Sharon and Runnymede lanes in the SouthPark area.

The road was closed around 6:30 a.m., and isn’t expected to reopen until about 9:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of local law-enforcement officers in the area.

Those traveling in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

