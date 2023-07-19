PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

7 Patients In 7 Days: Countdown to beginning of ticket sales for St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets for this year’s Dream Home will go on sale July 26.
In the days leading up to the beginning of ticket sales, WBTV is chronicling the stories of seven St. Jude patients.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home are set to go on sale on July 26.

In the days leading up to the beginning of ticket sales, WBTV is chronicling the stories of seven St. Jude patients in the span of seven days.

This year, in the biggest effort yet, 30,000 tickets will be up for sale - enough to raise $3 million.

That money will go to pay for the treatment of seven patients.

Related: Save the Date! Learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of Madalina Cojocari reveal that the missing...
Warrants reveal Madalina Cojocari’s mother floated ‘theory’ she was given away for money
Police are investigating a homicide on Porter Street in northwest Charlotte.
Woman shot and killed in domestic situation in northwest Charlotte
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Matthew Neil Brown
Inmate remains on run after escaping from Caldwell Correctional Center
A crash involving a tanker truck and other vehicles has closed I-85 North in north Charlotte.
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 reopened in north Charlotte

Latest News

7 Patients In 7 Days: Za'Mya's story
7 Patients In 7 Days: Za'Mya's story
Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home that's being built in the Monroe area.
Save the Date! Click here to learn more about Dream Home tickets, which go on sale July 26
Hope for Justice, promoting a meaningful cause to end human trafficking
Today an event was held to not only bring awareness to it but to help a local non-profit who’s...
Hope for Justice, promoting a meaningful cause to end human trafficking