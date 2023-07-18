PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
1 dead in Lake Norman drowning near popular gathering spot, officials confirm
Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police: ‘Numerous’ injuries reported after car drives into Kings Mountain Hardee’s
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP...
Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

Latest News

CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department
1 injured, child safe following officer-involved shooting, SWAT situation in Charlotte
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 closed in north Charlotte
1 killed, 1 hurt in southeast Charlotte shooting
Inmate escapes from Caldwell Correctional Center