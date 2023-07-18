Rowan County Sheriff’s Department gets grant to purchase K-9

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled to receive a $17,500 grant to help purchase a K-9, according to AKC Reunite.

AKC Reunite, the largest nonprofit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the U.S., helps police departments that are affected by lack of funding to purchase K-9s.

With this grant, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department has selected a Bloodhound, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the success of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department,” said Tom Sharp, president & CEO of AKC Reunite. “We know how many departments throughout the country struggle with funding so we are proud to play a small part in helping the community.”

Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs, including the Salisbury North Carolina Kennel Club. AKC Reunite matches the donations at a 3-to-1 ratio.

“Our working dogs are such an important part of our daily duties. They are valuable team members that we and the community love to see in action,” Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said. “They are much more than just enforcers. They are friends, family members and an encouragement to the community.”

A check presentation is scheduled Thursday.

