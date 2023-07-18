PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan County Sheriff’s Department gets grant to purchase K-9

The department has selected a Bloodhound.
A Bloodhound (actual dog not shown) will be purchased by the Rowan County Sheriff's Department...
A Bloodhound (actual dog not shown) will be purchased by the Rowan County Sheriff's Department with a grant from AKC Reunite.(WAFF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled to receive a $17,500 grant to help purchase a K-9, according to AKC Reunite.

AKC Reunite, the largest nonprofit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the U.S., helps police departments that are affected by lack of funding to purchase K-9s.

With this grant, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department has selected a Bloodhound, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the success of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department,” said Tom Sharp, president & CEO of AKC Reunite. “We know how many departments throughout the country struggle with funding so we are proud to play a small part in helping the community.”

Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs, including the Salisbury North Carolina Kennel Club. AKC Reunite matches the donations at a 3-to-1 ratio.

“Our working dogs are such an important part of our daily duties. They are valuable team members that we and the community love to see in action,” Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said. “They are much more than just enforcers. They are friends, family members and an encouragement to the community.”

A check presentation is scheduled Thursday.

Click here to support the program.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police: ‘Numerous’ injuries reported after car drives into Kings Mountain Hardee’s
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP...
Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
The suspect owns several pieces of property along with his brother and planned on moving there...
Suspect in Gilgo Beach murders in New York has connections in South Carolina
Deputy T. Oliver was responding to help another MCSO deputy when a driver hit his patrol car.
Mecklenburg Co. deputy involved in crash Monday night
CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department