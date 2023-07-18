PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rabid bat found in Gaston County, police confirm

Police said the bat was found Tuesday morning inside a home on Maple Circle in Belmont.(Forest Service NW / Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A rabid bat was found Tuesday morning in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said the bat was found around 10 a.m. inside a home on Maple Circle in Belmont.

The bat was sent to the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh and lab results received Tuesday afternoon showed the bat tested positive for rabies.

Police said Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the Maple Circle area to tell the community the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services about this incident, so they can complete their regular follow up investigation.

This marks the second confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

No further details were immediately made available.

