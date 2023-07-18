1 killed in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 500 block of Porter Street, which is just off Hoskins Road.

Medic confirmed that one person shot and died at the scene.

The incident is the second fatal shooting in the city within the past 12 hours. Another person was killed on Paces Glen Avenue in southeast Charlotte around 9:40 p.m. on Monday.

This remains a developing story.

