PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Charlotte

Police said the shooting happened on Krefeld Drive and at this time, there are no known injuries.
The scene on Krefeld Drive
The scene on Krefeld Drive(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Monday night in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Krefeld Drive and at this time, there are no known injuries.

CMPD’s SWAT Unit is on the way to the area for a barricaded suspect in connection to the shooting.

Independence Boulevard is closed in both directions at Krefeld Drive, police said.

No further details were immediately made available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
1 dead in Lake Norman drowning near popular gathering spot, officials confirm
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash
Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer
An elevator inspector with the N.C. Department of Labor inspects an elevator in Charlotte.
N.C. employee vacancies mount as lawmakers negotiate budget
DeSantis will speak at the Philip T. Glennon Community Center in Tega Cay.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis making presidential campaign stop in York Co. on Monday