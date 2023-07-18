Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Monday night in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Krefeld Drive and at this time, there are no known injuries.

CMPD’s SWAT Unit is on the way to the area for a barricaded suspect in connection to the shooting.

Independence Boulevard is closed in both directions at Krefeld Drive, police said.

No further details were immediately made available.

