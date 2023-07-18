PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. health employee arrested, accused of sexual assault

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County employee accused of sexually assaulting a woman while impersonating a medical professional has been arrested.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened on Teal Point Drive just before 3 p.m. on July 11.

Police said a woman told them she got an illegitimate medical exam at her home.

Officers identified the suspect as Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41. They said he isn’t a medical professional and didn’t have a reason to examine the woman.

Officers said at the time of the alleged assault, he was a Spanish-language interpreter for the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

WBTV has reached out to the county for more details about his role and if he is still working for the county.

