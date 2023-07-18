Mecklenburg Co. deputy involved in crash Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy was involved in a crash Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at 9:15 p.m. while the deputy was on duty.

According to a news release, Deputy T. Oliver was responding to help another MCSO deputy when a driver hit his patrol car.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Oliver was taken by Medic to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center where he was treated and released.

“We are relieved that Deputy Oliver is now safely at home, resting and recovering,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Medic for responding swiftly. We look forward to seeing Deputy Oliver continuing to serve our community once he has fully recovered.”

There were no reported injuries to the other driver.

