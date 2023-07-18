Key de-escalation tactic missing during southeast Charlotte officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a welfare call Monday night without the Crisis Intervention Team because CMPD said the team was not immediately available.

The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) helps with mental health crises and was added to the response team in an effort to help officers deescalate calls related to mental health. CMPD told WBTV when there is a welfare call, a member from CIT is sent out with officers. CMPD said there are a limited number of Crisis Prevention Teams and that may have contributed to that team not being able to come out immediately Monday night.

The welfare call was for a woman who had not been to work or school for several days. CMPD officers arrived without CIT and heard yelling and a gunshot from inside the apartment. That’s when they entered the apartment.

“A female was observed inside with a firearm in very close proximity, officers gave commands to the female to stop reaching for a firearm, which she did not comply with,” explained CMPD Major Jonathan Thomas.

While they were inside, police also saw a child under 10 years old.

Thomas continued, “One CMPD officer that we know shot, officers backed out of the apartment and established a perimeter. It was unknown at the time that the female was shot by the officers.”

CMPD then called in the SWAT Team to assist. That is when they also called off the Crisis Intervention Team from trying to find someone to come out as it is protocol to have that team stand down for safety reasons after shots are fired.

SWAT arrived around 9 p.m., more than two hours after police were first dispatched.

“SWAT quickly made entry to the apartment where one female was found inside with at least one bullet wound and life-threatening injuries,” explained Thomas.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated and the child was found inside safe.

“It is unknown if the female and shot herself before officers that she could have shot herself after when you know we just don’t hear every shot,” said Thomas, “Like I said, we’ve got to do our officer-involved investigation now.”

The State Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation because a CMPD officer was involved in the shooting.

