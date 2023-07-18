PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dozens of officers respond to SC gunfire; no injuries immediately reported

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Reports of gunfire about noon Tuesday brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection in Columbia, authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported, and officers were trying to find the shooter, Columbia police tweeted.

The area blocked off is about 5 miles from the Columbia airport, where Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis held a rally about an hour before.

Several hotels are near the intersection about 2 miles from downtown Columbia, and police were evacuating them as they searched for a male suspect, authorities said.

Patients at nearby clinics and people in other businesses were asked to stay inside. Police asked reporters and others to stay away, saying the area was not secure.

The area is also about a half-mile from the Riverbanks Zoo.

