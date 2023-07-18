Crash involving overturned tanker truck closes I-85 in north Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving an overturned tanker truck has closed I-85 in north Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

According to Medic, the crash happened on I-85 North near the Beatties Ford Road exit.

Medic said along with the tanker truck, other vehicles were also involved.

Several agencies responded to the situation.

The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) estimates the roadway will be reopened around 8:30 a.m.

NCDOT is advising drivers in the area to take the following route to bypass the crash:

  • Take Exit 36 at N.C. 16
  • Turn right onto N.C. 16 South
  • Follow N.C. 16 South to I-277
  • Continue straight on I-277 to Exit 5A to I-77 North
  • Follow I-77 North to reaccess I-85

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

