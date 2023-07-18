PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Council votes to reduce York County library board

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to the library board in York County.

Council voted in favor of reducing the board from 10 people to seven Monday night.

Some residents believe this is retaliation to a failed effort to move certain books from the kid’s section to the adult section in York County public libraries, but some council members argued the move is about redistricting, not banning books.

Other council members argued their role isn’t to be involved in the library.

Council voted 5-2 to reduce the board.

