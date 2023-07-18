PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired

Columbia Police Department (CPD) posted on Twitter other law enforcement agencies helped officers search for the suspect and the public was advised to avoid the area.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, an officer was hurt and a suspect was taken into custody after reports of shots fired in the area of Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard.

Kelly said the suspect — who was shot, but is expected to be alright — is a gang member and prohibited from using a firearm because he was on probation.

As soon as the officer stepped from his car, police said he was fired at and the suspect was shot during the first exchange by an unidentified Columbia police officer.

Sheriff Leon Lott said a car belonging to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was hit by gunfire. RCSD also had a helicopter in the air.

Law enforcement said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED) and the State Highway Patrol (SHP) are still in the area.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) posted on Twitter other law enforcement agencies helped officers search for the suspect and the public was advised to avoid the area.

Police also said nearby hotels were evacuated and “cleared” for safety.

Multiple patients at South Carolina Oncology Associates of Greystone told WIS News 10 they were not allowed to leave the facility because of the shooting.

Witnesses also said AutoNation Hyundai Columbia on 310 Greystone Blvd, Columbia, SC 29210 was on lockdown with customers inside.

All of the businesses are back open and the area is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

