CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) will be wrapping up its summer internship program at the end of July.

This year, 40 interns are a part of the program. The interns are learning about what it takes to become a law enforcement officer, while also getting a close look at different roles within the police department.

“We’re providing a very, very intimate look into CMPD to show them where their place could be here, not only in our organization, but in our community,” Captain Gene Lim with the CMPD said.

To learn more about the internship program, click here.

Also Read: Youth crime focus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police ahead of summer

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.