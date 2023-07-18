PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department

This summer’s internship program wraps up at the end of July.
By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) will be wrapping up its summer internship program at the end of July.

This year, 40 interns are a part of the program. The interns are learning about what it takes to become a law enforcement officer, while also getting a close look at different roles within the police department.

“We’re providing a very, very intimate look into CMPD to show them where their place could be here, not only in our organization, but in our community,” Captain Gene Lim with the CMPD said.

To learn more about the internship program, click here.

