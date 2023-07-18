Charlotte tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tax preparer was sentenced to 20 months in prison Tuesday for preparing and filing false tax returns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.

According to a news release, Jessica Earlene Truesdale, 49, of Charlotte, was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release after completing her prison term and to pay $1,177,615 in restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Truesdale owned and operated Queen City Financial Company, LLC (Queen City Financial), a tax preparation business with three locations in the Charlotte area. Between 2014 and 2017, Truesdale prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns on behalf of her clients and earned at least $1 million in return preparation fees, which were paid directly from her clients’ refunds.

Court documents show that Truesdale used several methods to falsify clients’ tax returns, including claiming false filing status and exemptions, American Opportunity credits, education credits, and earned income tax credits, among others. As a result of the false information contained in the fraudulent returns, Truesdale’s clients reduced their tax liabilities and received fraudulently inflated tax refunds. To further conceal the fraud, Truesdale regularly failed to review the completed tax returns with clients, except to inform them the amounts of their refunds. As a result, some clients received correspondence from the IRS or the State of North Carolina questioning items on their tax returns.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Truesdale pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the preparation of a false tax return.

Truesdale will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.