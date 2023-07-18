PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false returns

She owned a tax preparation business with three locations in the Charlotte area.
She owned a tax preparation business with three locations in the Charlotte area.
She owned a tax preparation business with three locations in the Charlotte area.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tax preparer was sentenced to 20 months in prison Tuesday for preparing and filing false tax returns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.

According to a news release, Jessica Earlene Truesdale, 49, of Charlotte, was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release after completing her prison term and to pay $1,177,615 in restitution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Truesdale owned and operated Queen City Financial Company, LLC (Queen City Financial), a tax preparation business with three locations in the Charlotte area. Between 2014 and 2017, Truesdale prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns on behalf of her clients and earned at least $1 million in return preparation fees, which were paid directly from her clients’ refunds.

Court documents show that Truesdale used several methods to falsify clients’ tax returns, including claiming false filing status and exemptions, American Opportunity credits, education credits, and earned income tax credits, among others. As a result of the false information contained in the fraudulent returns, Truesdale’s clients reduced their tax liabilities and received fraudulently inflated tax refunds. To further conceal the fraud, Truesdale regularly failed to review the completed tax returns with clients, except to inform them the amounts of their refunds. As a result, some clients received correspondence from the IRS or the State of North Carolina questioning items on their tax returns.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Truesdale pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the preparation of a false tax return.

Truesdale will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
Drowning victim identified as 49-year-old Mooresville man
Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police: ‘Numerous’ injuries reported after car drives into Kings Mountain Hardee’s
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP...
Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

Latest News

Police said the bat was found Tuesday morning inside a home on Maple Circle in Belmont.
Rabid bat found in Gaston County, police confirm
SWAT arrived around 9 p.m., more than two hours after police were first dispatched.
Key de-escalation tactic missing during southeast Charlotte officer-involved shooting
Officers said he is a Spanish-language interpreter for the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
Mecklenburg Co. health employee arrested, accused of sexual assault
A Bloodhound (actual dog not shown) will be purchased by the Rowan County Sheriff's Department...
Rowan County Sheriff’s Department gets grant to purchase K-9