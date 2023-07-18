PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte church finds its stolen bus

Cameras at Liberty Baptist Church captured moment bus was driven from its parking lot.
Liberty Baptist Church has recovered its bus that was stolen just before noon Saturday.
Liberty Baptist Church has recovered its bus that was stolen just before noon Saturday.(WBTV)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Liberty Baptist Church has recovered its bus that was stolen just before noon Saturday.

The bus, which has a vital role in the church, was located Tuesday.

“We’ve been running these buses now for over 40 years picking up boys and girls and people bringing them to church,” said Gary Berry, the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church.

Just before noon Saturday, cameras at the Charlotte church captured a person riding a bike near the bus and then going out of the camera’s view.

Nearly 5½ hours later, the cameras showed the red, white and blue school bus move a few feet before leaving the church parking lot.

Carol Anderson, a church bus captain, she enjoys picking up families for church. When she reviewed video of the bus being driven off the lot, her heart dropped.

“It’s very important. There are boys and girls and moms and dads that live in the area that have no transportation, that want to come to Sunday School and church and we’re their only hope of being able to come here. They become like my own. I love on them, I play with them, we sing with them,” Anderson said.

Anderson told WBTV she believes the person who stole the bus entered the vehicle through the emergency exit.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
1 dead in Lake Norman drowning near popular gathering spot, officials confirm
Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police: ‘Numerous’ injuries reported after car drives into Kings Mountain Hardee’s
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP...
Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

Latest News

CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department
1 injured, child safe following officer-involved shooting, SWAT situation in Charlotte
1 killed, 1 hurt in southeast Charlotte shooting
2 hurt in crash involving overturned tanker truck, I-85 closed in north Charlotte
Inmate escapes from Caldwell Correctional Center