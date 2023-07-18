Charlotte church finds its stolen bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Liberty Baptist Church has recovered its bus that was stolen just before noon Saturday.

The bus, which has a vital role in the church, was located Tuesday.

“We’ve been running these buses now for over 40 years picking up boys and girls and people bringing them to church,” said Gary Berry, the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church.

Just before noon Saturday, cameras at the Charlotte church captured a person riding a bike near the bus and then going out of the camera’s view.

Nearly 5½ hours later, the cameras showed the red, white and blue school bus move a few feet before leaving the church parking lot.

Carol Anderson, a church bus captain, she enjoys picking up families for church. When she reviewed video of the bus being driven off the lot, her heart dropped.

“It’s very important. There are boys and girls and moms and dads that live in the area that have no transportation, that want to come to Sunday School and church and we’re their only hope of being able to come here. They become like my own. I love on them, I play with them, we sing with them,” Anderson said.

Anderson told WBTV she believes the person who stole the bus entered the vehicle through the emergency exit.

