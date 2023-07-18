Another hot, hazy day in store Tuesday before storms chances return the rest of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be another hot, hazy day in and around Charlotte, and will be the last day before scattered storms chance return through the rest of the week.

Today: Hazy sunshine, hot, low risk for rain

Rest of Week: Intense heat, scattered storms

Weekend: Front moves in, cooler temperatures follow

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is holding tough around the Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area, prompting hazy skies all across the region. Our air quality is forecast to be poor again today, so if you suffer from respiratory ailments, you probably should limit your outdoor exposure.

The afternoon will be hot again with readings in the low to middle 90s.

Our storm chances will stay low today and we’re hopeful the air quality will improve by tonight as the smoke moves out and gradually dissipates tonight. Lows overnight will dip back to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The humidity level ramps up midweek and so thunderstorm chances return to the forecast, starting on Wednesday.

High temperatures will rise into the middle 90s for the rest of the workweek and heat index values will top out near or slightly about 100 degrees each and every day through Friday.

By the weekend, a frontal system will move in from the west, keeping thunderstorm chances alive on Saturday, but with more cloud cover, afternoon readings both days of the weekend should back down below 90 degrees. Not much relief, but hey, it’s July, we’ll take it!

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

