PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Another hot, hazy day in store Tuesday before storms chances return the rest of week

Highs today will reach the mid-90s in the Charlotte area.
Tuesday will feature poor air quality as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to drift south.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be another hot, hazy day in and around Charlotte, and will be the last day before scattered storms chance return through the rest of the week.

  • Today: Hazy sunshine, hot, low risk for rain
  • Rest of Week: Intense heat, scattered storms
  • Weekend: Front moves in, cooler temperatures follow

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is holding tough around the Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area, prompting hazy skies all across the region. Our air quality is forecast to be poor again today, so if you suffer from respiratory ailments, you probably should limit your outdoor exposure.

Caption

The afternoon will be hot again with readings in the low to middle 90s.

Our storm chances will stay low today and we’re hopeful the air quality will improve by tonight as the smoke moves out and gradually dissipates tonight. Lows overnight will dip back to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The humidity level ramps up midweek and so thunderstorm chances return to the forecast, starting on Wednesday.

High temperatures will rise into the middle 90s for the rest of the workweek and heat index values will top out near or slightly about 100 degrees each and every day through Friday.

By the weekend, a frontal system will move in from the west, keeping thunderstorm chances alive on Saturday, but with more cloud cover, afternoon readings both days of the weekend should back down below 90 degrees. Not much relief, but hey, it’s July, we’ll take it!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
Search crews recovered a person's body from Lake Norman on Sunday evening.
1 dead in Lake Norman drowning near popular gathering spot, officials confirm
Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Police: ‘Numerous’ injuries reported after car drives into Kings Mountain Hardee’s
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
Gov. Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his tweet Monday. (AP...
Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID

Latest News

Another hot, hazy day in store Tuesday before storms chances return the rest of week
Tuesday will be another hot day across North Carolina.
Another hot, hazy day in store Tuesday before storms chances return the rest of week
Our air quality is forecast to decrease with a code orange air quality alert for Tuesday.
Hazy sunshine, humidity inches up Tuesday
Workweek starts off hot and sunny as haze from Canadian wildfires returns