York County Council to potentially reduce size of library board following book controversy

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Council will debate whether or not to scale back on the number of members on its library board, from 10 to seven, during its meeting Monday evening.

One group of residents said the possible decision is an act of retaliation stemming from an effort to move certain books from the children’s section of the library to the adult section.

Dozens of books that deal with gender identity and sexuality are at the center of the debate.

The controversy began this past spring when York County Councilman Tom Audette suggested moving those books to an older-age section.

Audette said he had been contacted by several concerned constituents, and that moving the books to the adult section would give parents the choice of whether the books were appropriate for their children.

Following the proposal, the library’s board of directors voted to keep the books in the children’s section.

Another group of parents started a petition supporting the library’s decision. As of Monday morning, nearly 2,400 people have signed it.

“We have had an overwhelming amount of feedback to the petition,” Katherine Gutteridge of Community Advocates for Public Education said. “They do not want books censored in our public libraries. The books in our libraries are for the whole community, for every person and every child.”

It is unclear if the possibility of reducing the size of the board is a direct result of the book controversy.

WBTV has reached out to Councilman Audette for comment, but hasn’t heard back.

