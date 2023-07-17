Workweek starts off hot and sunny as haze from Canadian wildfires returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get started off a sunny note before humidity returns and the heat index creeps back up into the triple-digits toward the end of the workweek.

Today: Hazy sunshine, hot, no risk for rain

Tuesday: Stays hot, humidity inches up

Rest of Week: Intense heat, scattered storms

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made a return the Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area, prompting hazy skies across the region. Our air quality is forecast to remain moderate today, but that is subject to change, so please check back with us throughout the day.

Autoplay Caption

The afternoon will be hot again with readings in the low to middle 90s. The humidity level won’t be too bad today and our storm chances will stay low.

Tonight will be mild again with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The humidity level ramps up on Tuesday and eventually thunderstorm chances will return to the forecast, starting on Wednesday.

High temperatures will rise into the middle 90s for the rest of the workweek and heat index values will top out near or slightly about 100 degrees each and every day through Friday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.