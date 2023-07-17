PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Westbound lanes of I-40 in Burke Co. reopened after deadly crash

The crash impacted traffic on Interstate 40 West near the 111-mile marker.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the 111-mile marker are closed and are anticipated to...
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the 111-mile marker are closed and are anticipated to be closed for about two hours.(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of Interstate 40 in Burke County have reopened after a deadly crash Monday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash impacted traffic on Interstate 40 West near the 111-mile marker. NCDOT assisted with rerouting traffic to U.S. Highway 70.

WBTV has reached out to troopers for more information about the crash.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.

