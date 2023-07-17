PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, and Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, were...
Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol
The truckers say it took hours to figure out what happened to their trucks.
Driver claims tractor-trailers towed improperly; company said it was a mistake
The incident occurred on the intersection of Rocky River Rd and Harrisburg Rd.
I-485 Outer Loop closed due to serious car crash
Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.
Police: 1 dead after Kannapolis stabbing
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

York County Council to potentially reduce size of library board following book controversy
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old from Mecklenburg County
Huntersville Town Council to hear revised plans for proposed Lagoona Bay resort
‘It’s progress’: Salisbury businesses, leaders reflect on Year One of the city’s social district
Boss remembers 23-year-old lost after car crash in work zone