Student & employee ID cards get approval for this year’s municipal elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of higher education institutions and governments got the green light from state election officials on their ID cards.

The state today announced its first round of approvals where students and employees can use their ID cards when voting in this year’s municipal elections.

The elections later this year will be the first time a photo ID will be required to vote in North Carolina.

The colleges, universities, and governments had to submit their ID cards to the State Board of Elections to make sure they complied with requirements under the voter ID law.

All the the state’s major universities passed the test which is good through next year’s general elections. Those include East Carolina University, Duke University, NC State, and UNC Chapel Hill,

Not included on the list were many community colleges here in Eastern Carolina. Beaufort Community, Coastal Carolina, Craven Community, Lenoir Community, Pitt Community, and many others did not submit their ID cards for approval.

A half dozen entities had their cards rejected, including Bertie County and Lenoir County governments. The state says they failed because the cards did not have expiration dates.

Election officials say those that failed and others who never applied will be able to apply in additional application periods for the 2024 elections.

