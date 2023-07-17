PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SC deputies help seize property of suspected Long Island serial killer

Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann
Suspect in Long Island serial killings, Rex Heuermann(Suffolk County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHESTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two years before he was charged in the murders of three women whose bodies were dumped in Long Island, suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann bought land in South Carolina.

Property records show Heuermann purchased four lots in July 2021 along Rippling Brooke Drive in Chester County. The land was appraised at $180,500 and he paid taxes on it in March, just four months before he would be named by investigators as the killer behind the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders.

Neighbors told Fox News Digital that Heuermann, an architect, planned to retire on the secluded property. Satellite images show the property is heavily wooded. The murder suspect’s brother, Craig Heuermann, owns property nearby.

South Carolina deputies worked with law enforcement in New York during the investigation into Rex Heuermann.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX Carolina the agency helped the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office with obtaining a court order for a vehicle to be seized in connection with their case.

Heuermann is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He pleaded not guilty.

Investigators said he is also believed to be connected to the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Megan Waterman, 22, of Long Island, NY; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, of Norwich, CN; Melissa...
Megan Waterman, 22, of Long Island, NY; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, of Norwich, CN; Melissa Barthelemy, 24, of Erie County, NY; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, of North Babylon, NY. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

The victims have been called the “Gilgo Four.” Their bodies were all found in 2010, wrapped in burlap in the same area of Gilgo Beach.

The homicides were the subject of the book and Netflix film “Lost Girls.”

Investigators have uncovered a total of 11 sets of human remains along Long Island’s shore near Gilgo Beach. The other remains are still under investigation and detectives said on Monday their investigation is only beginning.

READ MORE: Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved

