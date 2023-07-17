Police: ‘Numerous’ injuries reported after car drives into Kings Mountain Hardee’s

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured when a car drove into the Hardee’s in Kings Mountain Monday morning.

Kings Mountain Police reported the crash happened at 10:14 a.m.

“Numerous” customers and the driver were injured, according to police. The driver and an employee were both taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center while the others who were injured were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.

