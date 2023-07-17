PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC labor commissioner weighs in on crack in Carowinds rollercoaster

The Department of Labor stepped in to investigate after the crack was discovered.
North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson spoke with WBTV on Friday, one week after a crack was discovered on the Fury 325 coaster at Carowinds.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are weighing in after a crack was discovered on the support column of a popular rollercoaster at Carowinds.

A parent’s viral video led to a shutdown of the park’s largest ride, which has prompted a state investigation and Carowinds’ promises to do better.

NC Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said the state stepped in to investigate after the crack surfaced.

“We just need to make sure we need to fix it going forward so that this doesn’t happen again,” he said. “I told my guys, we are going to be as certain as we can that this ride is safe for all North Carolinians.”

Dobson said the state does their own annual inspection of the rides every year, including this February, but found zero violations.

“This type of incident is incredibly rare. In fact, in my time in Labor, which I know has only been 2 and half years or so, we haven’t had anything of this magnitude,” he said.

Carowinds’ website states they do daily inspections of the rides, running them at least once before opening up to guests. More in-depth inspections happen weekly or monthly, according to the park. That’s when they say they check for issues with the ride structure.

While the park didn’t say how they missed the crack, they say they are actively working with the state moving forward.

Carowinds does not have a timeline for when Fury 325 will come back online.

The park announced Thursday, they will remove and replace the damaged column by next week.

They also plan to add extra security measures like implementing drones with cameras to inspect rides and running the ride 500 times before anyone is allowed back on.

At this point, Dobson said the state does not plan to issue any penalties against Carowinds.

Related: Carowinds’ Fury 325 under investigation after crack found in support beam

