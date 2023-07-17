Lexington man, Salisbury woman killed in Wilkes County crash, according to Highway Patrol

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lexington man and a Salisbury woman who were on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in Wilkes County on Sunday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 18 near Mountain Valley Road.

Troopers said that a 2009 Lincoln MKS was traveling north on NC 18, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2000 Yamaha motorcycle.

The driver of the Yamaha, James Wendell Yarbrough, 55, of Lexington, was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Troopers said. The passenger, Katlin Cassidy Flynn, 32, of Salisbury, was also ejected and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

According to the report, the driver of the Lincoln, Sarah Ann Stikes, 20, of McGrady, was not injured.

During the on-scene investigation, NC 18 was closed in the area for two hours. Stikes was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and left of center.

