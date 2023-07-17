Jordan Shipp verbally commits to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Providence Day’s football program has another player heading to a Power 5 school as wide receiver Jordan Shipp committed to North Carolina on Sunday.

He picked the Heels over Michigan and NC State.

The rising senior is considered a 4 star prospect and one of the best overall players in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2024.

Last year, he had over a thousand yards receiving and 14 touchdowns for the Chargers.

Shipp is the son of former West Charlotte great Steve Shipp. Steve played his college ball at Florida and later at North Carolina A&T.

Other Providence Day players heading to Power 5 programs in the class of 2024 include quarterback Jadyn Davis who is heading to Michigan. Wide receiver Channing Goodwin will join Davis at Michigan and safety Brody Barnhardt is heading to NC State.

Providence Day will start the 2023 season in grand fashion as they will take on Northwestern at Bank of America Stadium on August 19th in the first ever Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding High School Classic.

