‘It’s progress’: Salisbury businesses, leaders reflect on Year One of the city’s social district

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Social districts are popping up all over North Carolina, allowing people to drink alcohol while going from one location to another within a designated area.

It has been a year since Salisbury become one of the first cities in the state to implement one.

When the city first announced its plan, it had businesses and events in mind.

Leaders and businesses knew a social district would bring more people and more money to their downtown area, and now a year in, they are continuing to learn from the successes and the mistakes.

I got a chance to talk to them about life inside the social district.

“It’s good, it’s progress,” Gianni Moscardini, owner of Salty Caper, said of the social district. “Who would have ever thought North Carolina would allow something like this?”

Moscardini has owned his restaurant in downtown Salisbury for 18 years and said that over the past year, there has been a slight uptick in foot traffic, accomplishing one of the city’s goals for the area.

Still though, the first year of the social district has had its share of issues also.

“As with a lot of things when they are new, you are building from scratch,” Sada Troutman, Downtown Development Director, said. “You have no idea what problems can come up, things you don’t anticipate.”

One thing businesses are required to do each time they sell an alcoholic beverage in the district is to give each customer a sticker with their name, time they received the drink, name of the business serving the drink, and put the drink in a special cup.

“[There is ] a lot of work involved with doing it, so I don’t think the businesses are promoting it as much because I tend to believe it slows the business down,” Moscardini said.

Troutman agreed that the necessary steps can be a lot of work, but said it is important to be diligent about being safe.

As for safety in the area, the Salisbury Police Department said so far, it has had very few issues. That has led to some businesses seeking to cut back some on the requirements.

“They have started to put together a request to our city council so that some of those restrictions can be limited so they won’t have to spend as much time writing on a cup,” Troutman said.

She did say, however, there are no plans to expand the social district parameters.

