Huntersville Town Council to hear revised plans for proposed Lagoona Bay resort

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, the developer behind the proposed Lagoona Bay resort will try again to get Huntersville behind his project.

Last week, developer Jake Palillo scaled back his project, and tonight, will present those new plans to the town and ask leaders to delay making any decisions for the next 60 days.

The plan for Lagoona Bay originally called for an $800 million mixed-use community partially along Sam Furr Road. It was to span about 270 acres, with a luxury hotel and conference center, townhomes, single family homes, luxury apartments and condos.

Now, he said the revised plan does not include a hotel, convention center, or retail shops or restaurants. Palillo also said 412 condos are gone, however, the development does still include an eight-acre lagoon.

The reduction in size would bring the total number of proposed residential units down from 1,182 to 692, according to the developer.

Many town residents spoke out against the original plan on the grounds that it was too big and would bring traffic concerns.

Palillo’s new plan is scheduled to be discussed during Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting at the town hall.

A final vote on the project had previously been expected sometime in July.

Related: Lagoona Bay developer proposes fewer units, smaller bay

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.