Hope for Justice, promoting a meaningful cause to end human trafficking

Today an event was held to not only bring awareness to it but to help a local non-profit who’s sole mission is to save as many victims as they can and give them a fresh start.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s an issue that isn’t new to our area or our country.

Sex Trafficking and Human Trafficking have become known as “modern-day slavery.”

Today an event was held to not only bring awareness to it but to help a local non-profit who’s sole mission is to save as many victims as they can and give them a fresh start.

Hope for Justice” is a local non-profit organization that works to not only prevent exploitation of victims, but also provides jobs and resources to victims after they’ve been rescued.

Today a private fundraising event was held in Myers Park with donations going towards “Hope for Justice.”

After taking a hard hit during the pandemic the non-profit says the money raised will go towards helping them to continue to rescue victims and get them back on their feet within its several programs.

Staff with Hope for Justice say North Carolina ranks ninth nationally for reports of trafficking.

“Specifically for North Carolina in 2021 there were 223 cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and of those cases, 340 victims were identified in the state of North Carolina. Of those cases the majority of those cases were sex trafficking cases,” said Kayla Leonard, Community Outreach/Training specialist, Hope For Justice.

Hearing those numbers were startling to say the least. Coming up tonight at 11 p.m., we’ll dig deeper into the numbers here in Charlotte and how you can help join the cause.

For more information on how you can donate or support “Hope For Justice” you can visit their website and learn more on how to help.

