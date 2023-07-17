Hickory homicide suspect arrested in Miss., police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused and shooting another in Hickory back in May was recently arrested in Mississippi, police said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened at the Wimberly Crossing Apartments on 12th Avenue Southeast on May 15.

Officers found 46-year-old Wade McArthur Danner Jr., lying on the apartment porch with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a man, later identified as 30-year-old Octavius Dontae Morgan, arguing with him before the shooting.

Morgan fled before police arrived to the scene but was arrested two months later by the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

He is currently awaiting extradition.

