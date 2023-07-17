PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hickory homicide suspect arrested in Miss., police say

He was arrested two months after the deadly shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused and shooting another in Hickory back in May was recently arrested in Mississippi, police said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened at the Wimberly Crossing Apartments on 12th Avenue Southeast on May 15.

[Previous coverage: Man shot and killed at Hickory apartment, police searching for suspect]

Officers found 46-year-old Wade McArthur Danner Jr., lying on the apartment porch with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw a man, later identified as 30-year-old Octavius Dontae Morgan, arguing with him before the shooting.

Morgan fled before police arrived to the scene but was arrested two months later by the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

He is currently awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614 or csutton@hickorync.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

